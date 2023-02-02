Juventus vs Lazio Coppa Italia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Lazio Live?

Juventus will take on Lazio in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia at the Allianz Stadium on Friday. The Bianconeri are going through a rough patch at the moment. Their 15-point deduction makes European qualification through the Serie A sound like a distant dream right now. To top that, their recent form has been questionable, winning only one of their last four games across all competitions. Juventus’ last victory was against Monza in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Interestingly, they lost to Monza in their last outing in Serie A.

Contrastingly, Lazio are having a decent season, as they sit third in the Serie A table with 38 points from 20 games, having lost just four games in Italy’s top flight this campaign. Lazio are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They defeated Bologna 1-0 in the Coppa Italia Round of 16. Considering their recent form, Lazio could favour their chances. But Juventus are still more than capable of producing an excellent performance on their day, with some world-class players at their disposal.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will be played on February 3, Friday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will be played at Allianz Stadium, Turin.

What time will the Coppa Italia match Juventus vs Lazio begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Lazio will not be streamed live in India.

Probable Starting XI:

Juventus Probable Starting XI: M Perin, Danilo, D Rugani, F Gatti, M Soule, W McKennie, L Paredes, N Fagioli, F Kostic, F Miretti, M Kean

Lazio Probable Starting XI: L Maximiano, M Lazzari, A Romagnoli, E Hysaj, Patric, S Milinkovic-Savic, D Cataldi, L Alberto, Pedro, F Anderson, M Zaccagni

