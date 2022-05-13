Juventus vs Lazio Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus might have secured a Champions League berth for next season but the Bianconeris will be aiming to get back to the winning track when they will take on Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday. In their last two matches, Juventus had to suffer two defeats. In their last match, Massimiliano Allegri’s men endured a 2-4 rout against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In their last Serie A encounter, fourth-placed Juventus conceded a 96th-minute goal to face a 2-1 defeat against Genoa.

Advertisement

Lazio, on the other hand, come into the fixture after securing a comfortable 2-0 triumph against Sampdoria, in their last Serie A match. Fifth-placed Lazio have so far claimed 62 points from 36 matches in the ongoing season of the Serie A.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Serie A match between Juventus vs Lazio; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus (JUV) and Lazio (LAZ) will be played?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus (JUV) and Lazio (LAZ) will take place on May 17, Tuesday.

Where will the Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus (JUV) and Lazio (LAZ) be played?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Lazio (LAZ) will be played at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 match Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) begin?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Lazio (LAZ) will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Juventus (JUV) vs Lazio (LAZ) Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio, Arthur, Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Bernardeschi

Advertisement

Lazio predicted Possible Starting XI: Thomas Strakosha, Manuel Lazzari, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Jovane Cabral, Mattia Zaccagni

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.