Juventus vs Lazio Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus secured a sensational run in Serie A after winning their last five games. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will now aim to carry forward the terrific winning run when they will face second-placed Lazio in Serie A on Monday. The two teams are scheduled to clash against each other at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

After claiming 28 points from 14 matches, Juventus currently find themselves at the fourth spot in the standings and a win on Monday will help them in overtaking Lazio.

Juventus will come into the fixture after recording a vital 0-1 away win over Hellas Verona, in their last Serie A game. Juventus striker Moise Kean scored the solitary goal of the match to ensure full three points for his side.

Lazio, on the other hand, have till now managed to win nine of their first 14 matches in the Serie A.

Ahead of Monday’s Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Lazio will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Juventus and Lazio will take place on November 14, Monday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Lazio be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Juventus vs Lazio begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match?

Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match?

Juventus vs Lazio Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

Juventus vs Lazio Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Mattia Perin, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Arkadiusz Milik, Moise Kean

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Ivan Provedel, Elseid Hysaj, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Antonio, Matias Vecino, Pedro Rodriguez, Felipe Anderson, Matteo Cancellieri

