Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus and Maccabi Haifa resume their Champions League campaigns on Thursday, both without a win and adrift at the bottom of Group H. The two clubs meet in Turin for the first game of a doubleheader that may essentially decide their fate in Europe.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: Inter Down Barcelona; Napoli Rout Ajax; Bayern Munich Thrash Viktoria Plzen; Club Brugge Shock Atletico Madrid

The Italian giants have already lost both of their initial group games for the first time, with defeats to PSG and – just before the international break – their projected Group E opponents, Benfica.

Meanwhile, despite losing 3-1 to PSG in the second matchday, Maccabi seized an unexpected lead and caused their famed opponents a lot of trouble. Goals from the superstar trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi proved to be decisive in a thrilling UCL match.

Advertisement

Which side will open their accounts in the UCL on Thursday? We will have to wait and watch!

Ahead of the Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa begin?

The Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Champions League match?

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Champions League match?

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Advertisement

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny (Gk), Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, De Sciglio, Di Maria, Locatelli, Paredes, Kostic, Milik, Vlahovic

Maccabi Haifa Predicted Starting Line-up: Cohen (Gk), Sundgren, Goldberg, Batubinsika; Haziza, Fani, Lavi, Chery, Cornud, Atzili, Pierrot

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here