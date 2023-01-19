Juventus vs Monza Coppa Italia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Monza Live?

Juventus will take on Monza in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 at the Allianz Stadium on January 20. The Bianconeri are currently third in the Serie a table with 37 points from 18 games so far. Despite a rough start to the season, Massimiliano Allegri’s men have started to come into their own as the season progresses. The Turin-based club succumbed to a 5-1 defeat against Napoli in their last Serie A game. This would be a blemish on their stellar form and defensive prowess in recent games.

Juve will be hoping to bounce back with a win against Monza. The Biancorossi are currently in the 13th position of the Serie A table with 21 points from 18 games. They recorded an ecstatic 3-2 victory against Cremonese in their last outing. They also managed to draw their games against Inter Milan and Fiorentina prior to that, showing that they can hold their own against the top clubs. That being said, facing Juventus is never easy. The Turin-based club could be considered slight favourites going into this fixture.

Ahead of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza will be played on January 20, Friday.

Where will the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza will be played at Allianz Stadium, Turin.

At what time will the Coppa Italia match Juventus vs Monza begin?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Monza will not be streamed live in India.

Probable Starting XI:

Juventus Probable Starting XI: M Perin, Danilo, D Rugani, F Gatti, M Soule, W McKennie, L Paredes, N Fagioli, F Kostic, F Miretti, M Kean

Monza Probable Starting XI: A Cragno, V Antov, P Mari, Marlon, S Birindelli, M Pessina, S Sensi, C Augusto, A Colpani, G Caprari, A Petagna

