Juventus vs Monza Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A Live Football Online And on TV

Juventus will take on Monza at the Allianz Stadium on January 29, Sunday. Massimiliano Allegri’s men are currently 11th in the Serie A table with 23 points from 19 matches. Their hopes of qualifying for European competitions seem pretty slim at this stage. The Bianconeri had to settle for a high-octane 3-3 draw in their last outing against Atalanta. They also had to suffer a humiliating 5-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Napoli in their Serie A fixture prior to that. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have been facing one obstacle after another but would be hoping to keep all of that aside when they take the field on Monday.

Monza are currently 13th in Italy’s top flight with 22 points from 19 games. They have had a topsy-turvy season so far, but have managed to hold their own against top clubs like Inter Milan and Fiorentina in recent memory. That said, they lost against Juventus in their last Coppa Italia round. Moise Kean put the Turin-based club in an early lead and Mattia Valoti equalized for Moza but Federico Chiesa snatched the winner in the 78th minute.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin.

What time will the Serie A match Juventus vs Monza begin?

Advertisement

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Monza?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Monza will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Advertisement

Juventus vs Monza predicted starting lineup

Juventus Probable Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Nicolo Fagioli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Angel Di Maria, Manuel Locatelli, Arkadiusz Milik

Monza Probable Starting XI: Michele Di Gregorio, Marlon Santos, Luca Caldirola, Armando Izzo, Samuele Birindelli, Matteo Pessina, Carlos Augusto, Patrick Ciurria, Gianluca Caprari, Andrea Petagna, Pablo Mari

Read all the Latest Sports News here