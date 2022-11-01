Juventus might have crashed out of this season’s Champions League but their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League are very much alive. Massimiliano Allegri’s men will look for full three points against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to book their spot in the Europa League. The Champions League match between Juventus and PSG will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursday.

In their first-leg meeting, the Serie A club had to suffer a 2-1 defeat against PSG.

After securing just a win from five matches, Juventus are currently placed in third position in their group.

PSG, on the other hand, have qualified for the round of 16 after clinching 11 points from five matches. In their last Champions League encounter, PSG claimed a convincing 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Champions League match Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Fabian, Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

