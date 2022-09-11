Juventus vs Salernitana Live Football Streaming: How to Watch JUV vs SAL, Serie A 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online

Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down against PSG in the Champions League opener in Paris. The Bianconeri will be keen to get back to their winning ways when they host Salernitana for a Serie A match on Sunday. Although Juventus hasn’t lost any game in Serie A so far, their campaign has not been that great. They are 7th in the standings. A convincing win against Salernitana will salvage their campaign. Juventus are certainly the favourites against Salernitana, having won four of the six previous top-flight fixtures they have played against Salernitana.

On the other hand, Salernitana will know that they will have to play well against a boisterous crowd at the Allianz Stadium. Few pundits will bet against Juventus, but Salernitana will be looking to make a statement by causing an upset. Ahead of the match between Juventus and Salernitana, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be played on September 11, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will begin at 12:15 am IST, (September 12 in India).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Salernitana will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Perin; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Rugani, Sandro; McKennie, Paredes, Locatelli, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic

Salernitana Predicted Line-up: Sepe; Bronn, Gyomber, Fazio; Candreva, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Vilhena, Mazzocchi; Dia, Bonazzoli

