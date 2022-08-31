Juventus vs Spezia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Spezia Serie A Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Juventus will host Spezia for a riveting Serie A match on August 31. After registering successive draws, Juventus will be looking for a convincing win against Spezia at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have five points from three games since the start of the new season. Massimiliano Allegri will know that his team will have to do better if they are to regain the Scudetto after two years. With Juventus’ big summer signings Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba unavailable due to injury, the team haven’t looked as potent. However, they would be surely looking to collect maximum points in the match against Spezia.

Spezia face an uphill task in the game against Juventus. They haven’t won a match since their 1-0 win against Empoli. They did salvage a draw in their match with Sassuolo. That should give them great confidence against Juventus. It will be interesting to see who they field in the absence of Albin Ekdal who was given a red card against Sassuolo.

Ahead of the match between Juventus and Spezia, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will be played on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will begin at 12:15 am IST, on September 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Danilo, Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Kean

Spezia Predicted Line-up: Dragowski; Caldara, Kiwior, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Sala, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Strelec, Nzola

