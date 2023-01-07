Juventus vs Udinese Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Juventus vs Udinese

Juventus will take on Udinese at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on Saturday in Serie A. The Bianconeri are currently enjoying a fine spell of form, winning their last five competitive matches. The Italian giants are currently placed third in the Serie A table with 34 points from 16 games. The Turin-based club seem to be on the rise once again losing only two games in Italy’s top-tier league, this season.

Juventus left it really late in their last outing against Cremonese, with Arkadiusz Milik bagging the winner in stoppage time. Udinese are currently eighth in the Serie A table with 25 points from 16 games, so far. They have become synonymous with tied matches in Italy’s top-tier league with seven draws this season.

Juve are in great form and would favour their chances heading into this match.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men would be looking to clinch three points to put more pressure on AC Milan and Napoli in the race for the Serie A.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be played on January 7, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin.

What time will the Serie A match Juventus vs Udinese begin?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will begin at 10:30 pm IST, on January 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be telecast on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Udinese will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema app

Juventus vs Udinese predicted starting lineup

Juventus Probable Starting XI: W Szczesny, Danilo, G Bremer, A Sandro, W McKennie, L Paredes, M Locatelli, A Rabiot, F Kostic, M Kean, A Milik

Udinese Probable Starting XI: M Silvestri, N Perez, R Becao, J Bijol, R Pereyra, L Samardzic, Walace, T Arslan, D Udogie, Beto, I Success

