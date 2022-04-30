Juventus vs Venezia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

At this point of time, title dreams might appear to be pretty unrealistic for Juventus but Massimiliano Allegri’s men will desperately need three points when they will take on a depleted Venezia in Serie A on Sunday. Win against Venezia will help Juventus to stay alive in the race for Champions League qualification. Juventus have managed to win 19 matches out of their 34 Serie A games till now. They will come into this fixture after scripting a dramatic win against Sasuolo in their last Serie A clash.

Venezia are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and a win will help them in equaling 19th-placed Genoa in the Serie A standings in terms of points.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Juventus and Venezia; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A match between Juventus (JUV) and Venezia (VEN) will be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus (JUV) and Venezia (VEN) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) be played?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Venezia (VEN) will be played at the Allianz Staidum in Turin.

What time will the Serie A match Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) begin?

The match between Juventus (JUV) and Venezia (VEN) will begin at 4 pm IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Venezia (VEN) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Juventus (JUV) and Venezia (VEN) Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Denis Zakaria, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Venezia Predicted Starting Line-up: Niki Maenpaa, Ales Mateju, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni, Maximilian Ullmann, Michael Cuisance, Ethan Ampadu, Gianluca Busio, Mattia Aramu, Thomas Henry, David Okereke

