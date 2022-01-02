>KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa: Kerala Blasters are coming off a 1-1 tie with Jamshedpur FC with Sahal Abdul Samad on the scoresheet once again. Kerala Blasters have had a good start to the season with three wins, four draws and just one loss. They are undefeated in their past five games, three of them being wins. On January 2, Sunday, they face FC Goa, who have not enjoyed the kind of success that they have been used to for the past few seasons.

FC Goa have been struggling this season. They have just two wins, two draws and four losses so far this season. They even lost their head coach Juan Ferrando to ATK Mohun Bagan and their Technical Director Derrick Pereira has taken over for the season. They have two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games. They are coming at the back of a 2-1 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan. The two teams will meet in the 46th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021/22 on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

>KBFC vs FCG Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 46 between KBFC and FCG.

>Live Streaming of KBFC and FCG

The match between KBFC and FCG can be seen live on Disney+, Hotstar, and Jio TV.

>KBFC v FCG Match Details

Kerala Blasters will face FC Goa on Sunday, January 2, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco at 7:30 p.m. IST.

>KBFC v FCG Team Prediction

>Captain: Alberto Noguera

>Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

>Goalkeeper: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

>Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro

>Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera, Adrian Luna

>Strikers: Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Alvaro Vazquez

>KBFC v FCG probable starting XI:

>Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna

>FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Dylan Fox, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

