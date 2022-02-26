KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Kerala Blasters FC have everything to do as their fate still rests in their own hands when they take on Chennaiyin FC in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday. They come into this match after a 1-2 defeat to Hyderabad in their last game.

Chennaiyin do not have any hope of making it to the last four, but they would want to break the six-match winless streak. Their last win was against the Kerala Blasters FC, more than a month ago.

Kerala have won two, lost two and drawn once in their last five matches. They are placed in the fifth spot and have 27 points from 17 games.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 102 between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC.

KBFC vs CFC Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs CFC Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on Friday, February 26, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa, on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

KBFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valskis

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Gill

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa

Strikers: Alvaro Vazquez, Nerijus Valskis

Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Enes Sipovic, Nishu Kumar; Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna; Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez

Chennaiyin FC - Debjit Majumder (GK); Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ninthoi Meetei, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali; Nerijus Valskis

