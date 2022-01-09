>KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC: Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in the 55th Indian Super League (ISL) match on Sunday, January 9, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their last eight games and will look to continue their impressive run against Hyderabad.

The Blasters’ last defeat came in November 2021, when they were beaten 4-2 by ATK Mohun Bagan. Since then, KBFC have won three games and have played out five draws.

They are currently sitting at the fifth spot on the table with 14 points.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been in superb form this season as well, winning four of their opening nine games.

They are placed at the second spot with 16 points, one point below league leader Mumbai City.

Ahead of today’s Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC; here is all you need to know:

>KBFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC.

>KBFC vs HFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>KBFC vs HFC Match Details

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. The KBFC vs HFC game is slated to kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

>KBFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

>KBFC vs HFC suggested playing XI for today’s match

Goalkeeper: Laxmikant Kattimani

Defenders: Jessel Carneiro, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Marko Leskovic

Midfielders: Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Joao Victor

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

>Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Possible Starting line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Enes Sipovic, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz

Hyderabad FC Possible Starting line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche

