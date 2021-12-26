>KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC: Match no. 41 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 edition will see Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) square off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama on Sunday, December 26. The Blasters rose broke into the top four in the points table while handing Chennayin FC their second defeat of the season in their previous encounter. They are unbeaten in their last seven games, will look to make it eight with a win here on Sunday. On the other hand, Jamshedpur will rue their chances for missing to break into the top two, as they were held in a goalless stalemate against Bengaluru FC last time out. However, they are in a strong form this season with three wins from six games that has placed them third on the table.

Both sides are level on points (12) and win here will elevate either of the team to the second spot, just a point behind league leaders Mumbai City FC. The KBFC vs JFC game is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Advertisement

>KBFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 41 between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

>KBFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

>KBFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Sunday, December 26, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

>KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Alvaro Vazquez

Advertisement

>Vice-Captain: Neriujis Valskis

>Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

>Defenders: Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jessel Carneiro, Peter Hartley

>Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad

>Strikers: Alvaro Vazquez, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart

>Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

>Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Pereyra Dias, Alvaro Vazquez, Adrian Luna

>Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.