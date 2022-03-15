KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur FC will be looking to overturn a one-goal deficit and make it to the final of the ISL when they take on a confident Kerala Blasters FC in the semi-final second leg. This match will take place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, on Tuesday. Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC have already clinched the League Winners’ Shield and they are now looking at a double by winning ISL championship.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, cannot afford to rest on their laurels when they take on Jamshedpur as they have just the one-goal lead and will have to keep pressing to extend this lead if they are to make it to the final.

Before the first leg, Jamshedpur FC was coming after winning 7 games in a row, but it was snapped by a spirited Kerala Blasters FC and they would now be keen to set the record straight.

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

KBFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 semi-final second leg clash between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

KBFC vs JFC Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

KBFC vs JFC Match Details

The match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC will be played on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

KBFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Vice-Captain: Daniel Chima

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Defenders: Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, PC Dinpuia, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman

Strikers: Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Daniel Chima

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC probable XI:

Kerala Blasters FC - Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Hormipam Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP (GK), PC Dinpuia, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima

