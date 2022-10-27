KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC: Kerala Blasters FC kicked off the ninth edition of the Indian Super League on a terrific note after outplaying Kolkata giants East Bengal FC 3-1 in the inaugural fixture. However, two back-to-back defeats halted Kerala’s progress on the Indian Super League points table. With three points from as many games, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men currently occupy ninth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Kerala will now be aiming to get back on the winning track when they will be back in action on Friday. Kerala, in their next Indian Super League fixture, will be facing Mumbai City FC. The match between Kerala and Mumbai will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

And ahead of the crucial encounter against Mumbai, Vukomanovic will be wary of his side’s poor defensive show. Kerala have so far conceded most number of goals (8) in this season’s Indian Super League.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have not lost a match yet in this season’s Indian Super League. With one win and two draws, the Islanders currently claim the fourth spot on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC; here is everything you need to know:

KBFC vs MCFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match.

KBFC vs MCFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KBFC vs MCFC Match Details

The KBFC vs MCFC ISL match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi, on Friday, October 28 at 7:30 pm IST

KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for KBFC vs MCFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Sahal Samad

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

