KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ISL 2022-23 match, January 29, 7:30 pm IST

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC: Kerala Blasters FC will look for a win when they face a depleted NorthEast United FC side in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The fixture between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

In their first-leg meeting, Kerala Blasters defeated the Highlanders 0-3. Kerala Blasters will now head into the fixture after conceding two back-to-back defeats. In their last match, Ivan Vukmanovic’s men were outplayed by FC Goa by three goals to one. Kerala Blasters, with 25 points under their belt, are now placed in fourth position on the points table.

The Indian Super League season has so far been a horrendous one for NorthEast United. Vincenzo Annese’s men, with just four points to their name, are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. In their last game, NorthEast United had to face a 4-0 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC; here is everything you need to know:

KBFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC match.

KBFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Kerala Blasters FC and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

KBFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The KBFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, January 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Ivan Kaliuzhnyi

Vice-Captain: Adrian Luna

Suggested Playing XI for KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Ruivah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh

Midfielders: Rochharzela, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad

Strikers: Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Ruivah Hormipam, Victor Mongil, Nishu Kumar, Saurav Mandal, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirhsad Michu, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Romain Philippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Kule Mbombo, Wilmar Gil, Jithin MS

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Sports News here