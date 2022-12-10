Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Live?

The Kerala Blasters will host Bengaluru FC for an enticing encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on December 11. Kerala will have a pulsating home crowd backing them coupled with some great momentum.

After a bit of a turbulent start to the 2022-23 Indian Super League campaign, the Blasters have won their last four fixtures. This has seen the Kerala Based team jump into the fifth position.

Bengaluru FC on the other hand have struggled to maintain their consistency this term as they languish in the ninth position on the ISL table right now. The 2018-19 ISL Champions seem to have lacked that finished product this season. They lost their last match against ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Probable Starting XI:

Bengaluru FC Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Naorem Roshan Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Danish Farooq Bhat, R Krishna, Bruno Ramires, Javi Hernández, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri.

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Marko Lešković, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Sahal Samad, Adrián Luna

