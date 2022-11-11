FC Goa will aim to overtake Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League standings when they will be in action on Sunday. In their next match, FC Goa will be up against Kerala Blasters. The two teams will face each other at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The Gaurs kicked off the ninth season of the Indian Super League on a positive note after winning three of their first four games. Carlos Pena’s men will head into the fixture after recording a convincing 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, in their last match.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they will face FC Goa. In their last encounter, Kerala Blasters secured a 0-3 win over NorthEast United FC to end their three-match losing streak.

Ahead of Sunday’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Soraisham Sandeep Singh, Sahal Samad, Saurav Mandal, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Eduardo Bedia, Redeem Tlang, Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Ali Sadaoui

