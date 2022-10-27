Mumbai City FC will look to carry forward their three-match unbeaten run when they will resume their Indian Super League campaign on Friday. The Islanders, in their next Indian Super League fixture, will be up against Kerala Blasters FC. The match between Kerala and Mumbai will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Mumbai will come into the fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC, in their last match.

With two draws and one win, Des Buckingham’s men currently find themselves at the fourth spot on the Indian Super League points table.

Kerala, on the other hand, failed to win their last two Indian Super League matches. Defensively, Ivan Vukomanovic’s have been shambolic in this season’s domestic league. Ninth-placed Kerala have already conceded eight goals- the highest so far- after playing three games.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will take place on October 28, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match?

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Possible Starting XI:

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

