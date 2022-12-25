Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC LIVE?

Kerala Blasters have been in great form of late adding points to their kitty at a swift pace. The Blasters are currently placed fifth in the Indian Super League table with 19 points from 10 games in the season.

The team from Kerala can’t seem to put a foot wrong at the moment and would be hoping to come back to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their last encounter.

ALSO READ| Neymar and Marquinhos Follow Kylian Mbappe Back to PSG Training

Advertisement

Odisha FC is currently sixth in the table and has showcased great promise so far. That being said, they drew against ATK Mohun Bagan and lost to FC Goa in their last and second last matches respectively.

They would be eager to get back to winning ways to help build some momentum as we slowly enter the second half of the ISL season. Odisha and Kerala are neck and neck with 19 points each and the only thing that separates them is a superior goal difference, in favour of Kerala. It would thus be interesting to see who can make it out on top in this encounter.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played on December 26, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Advertisement

What time will the Indian Super League match Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC probable starting XI

Kerala Blasters FC Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Marko Lešković, Hormipam Ruivah, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Rahul KP, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Samad, Adrián Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos

Advertisement

Odisha FC Probable Starting XI: Amrinder Singh, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Maurício, Raynier Fernandes, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Pedro Martín, Saúl Crespo

Read all the Latest Sports News here