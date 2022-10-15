Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Indian Super League Live Online and on TV

Kerala Blasters will host ATK Mohun Bagan for a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Indian Super League on October 16. Chennaiyin FC had stunned ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. ATK Mohun Bagan will want to put that loss behind them and focus on the basics against Kerala Blasters. Manvir Singh had found the back of the net against Chennaiyin FC and looked in good touch. However, the likes of Dimitri Petratos and Ashique Kuruniyan will have to step up if ATK Mohun Bagan are to win. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters will fancy their chances on Sunday. They will have the crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on their side. Kerala will also heavily depend on Adrian Luna against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 7:30pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?

Advertisement

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Bijoy Varghese, Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Bidyashagar Khangembam, Apostolos Giannou

Advertisement

ATK Mohun Bagan Probable Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here