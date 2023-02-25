Kerala Blasters will play against Hyderabad in an intriguing match of the ongoing Indian Super League on February 26. Both the teams will be eager to secure a win on Sunday as they lost their last league matches. While Kerala Blasters lost to ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1, Hyderabad were stunned by Jamshedpur 3-2. A win in this match will go a long way in providing much-needed momentum in the business-end of the tournament. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored both the goals for Hyderabad against Jamshedpur. So it makes sense to make him the captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team. Kerala Blasters’ Dimitris Diamantakos can also be made captain.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be played on February 26, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dimitris Diamantakos

Vice-Captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Suggested Playing XI for Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Prabhsukhan Gill

DEF: Marko Leskovic, Viktor Mongil, Akash Mishra

MID: Rahul-KP, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir

ST: Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Marko Leskovic, Viktor Mongil, Nishu Kumar, Rahul-KP, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Dimitris Diamantakos, Apostolos Giannou

Hyderabad FC Probable Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Akash Mishra, Borja Herrera, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio

