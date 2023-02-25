Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match

Kerala Blasters will host Hyderabad in Indian Super League match on February 26. Both teams have already qualified for the play-offs. However, no team would like to lose momentum in the business-end of the tournament. Besides, Hyderabad were stunned by Jamshedpur in the last match and would like to collect maximum points on Sunday.

The Men of Steel exposed Hyderabad’s in a 5-goal enthralling game. Goals from Ritwik Das, Chima Chukwu and Jay Aston Emmanuel-Thomas gave the Jamshedpur side an impressive win over the Nizams. Manolo Marquez would want his side to bounce back from that defeat against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be played on February 26, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will begin at 7:30pm IST, on February 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Viktor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Saurav Mandal, Apostolos Giannou

Hyderabad FC Probable Starting XI: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Nim Tamang, Manoj Mohammed, Borja Herrera, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese

