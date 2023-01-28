Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Match Live Football Online And on TV

Kerala Blasters will host NorthEast United for a riveting Indian Super League match on January 29. Kerala Blasters were steamrolled by Goa in their last league match. Only Dimitrios Diamantakos was able to find the back of the net for Kerala in that match. Kerala Blasters, who are fourth on the ISL table, will be eager to end their two-match losing streak against NorthEast United. They will certainly enjoy the support of their passionate fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. In NorthEast United, they have a perfect opponent.

The Highlanders are at the bottom of the points table and were routed by Mumbai City in their last game. Few will bet against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played on January 29, Sunday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United be played?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

What time will the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United begin?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United?

The Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Kerala Blasters Probable Starting XI: Prabhsukhan Gill, Viktor Mongil, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Adrian Luna, Saurav Mandal, Apostolos Giannou

NorthEast United Probable Starting XI: Mirshad Michu, Aaron Evans, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Hira Mandal, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Emil Benny, Romain Philippoteaux, Parthib Sundar Gogoi

