>KIE vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona: Dynamo Kyiv host Barcelona on match day four of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season, as both sides aim to get a grip on their European campaign at the NSC Olimpiyskiy on Wednesday. The hosts are winless and goalless in the European competition so far and with their terrible form, they have slim chances of progressing through to the next round.

Meanwhile, an equally troubled Barcelona have been embroiled in many problems in both leagues so far. The Catalan giants have now failed to win in three games since prevailing over the same opponents earlier last month. Barca are currently placed third in the Group E standings which includes Bayern Munich and Benfica occupying the top two slots ahead of them. They need to set aside all their distractions to salvage the remainder of their season.

>The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network and fans here can check the KIE vs BAR Dream 11 and Predicted XI below:

>KIE vs BAR Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona will be televised on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD channels in India.

>KIE vs BAR Live Streaming

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between KIE vs BAR is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>KIE vs BAR Match Details

The UCL 2021-22 match between KIE vs BAR will be played on Wednesday, November 3, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

>KIE vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Serhiy Sydorchuk

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, Tomasz Kedziora

Midfielders: Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Sergio Busquets

Strikers: Memphis Depay, Viktor Tsygankov

>KIE vs BAR Probable XIs

Dynamo Kyiv: Denys Boyko (GK); Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Syrota, Oleksandr Karavaev; Carlos de Pena, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov, Vitaliy Buyalskyi, Ilia Shkurin

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Oscar Mingueza; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez; Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay

