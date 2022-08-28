The Kolkata Derby is one of the most popular clashes in world football featuring arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Emami East Bengal and going into it, there are no favourites for this one.

ATKMB lost their first Durand Cup clash to Rajasthan United FC and drew their second with Mumbai City, while EEB played out goalless draws against the Indian Navy and Rajasthan respectively. While ATKMB have scored three and created millions, they have also conceded four. EEB on the other hand have maintained a clean sheet in both their games, including against Rajasthan who put three past ATKMB.

The concern of EEB coach Stephen Constantine however will be that despite creating quite a few gilt-edged opportunities, his forwards have failed to score, with V.P. Suhair being the biggest culprit.

There is no doubting the quality ATKMB possess, particularly in attack with the likes of Liston Colaco, their best player by far, Ashique Kuruniyan and Hugo Boumos creating plenty of chances in every game. Gaffer Juan Ferrando’s main concern however will be the fact that they have not been able to get the results going their way.

With EEB improving with every game, there will be no punches held back in front of their adoring supporters, which is what everyone expects.

What date will the Kolkata Derby be played?

The Kolkata Derby between Emami East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup will take place on Sunday, August 28.

Where will the Durand Cup EEB vs ATKMB be played?

The Durand Cup 2023 Kolkata derby between Emami East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the Durand Cup Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan begin?

The Durand Cup Kolkata derby match between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup Kolkata derby Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecast live on Sports18 1 SD & HD for English, Sports18 Khel for Hindi and News18 Bangla for Bengali commentary.

How do I watch the live streaming of Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

The Durand Cup Kolkata derby between Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

