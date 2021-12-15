Kylian Mbappe Can't Stop Laughing after Tom Holland's Suggestion to Join This Club

British actor Tom Holland has been heavily promoting his upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home and is currently in France for the same. He was also among the attendees of the Ballon d’Or Ceremony. The Hollywood star had met Lionel Messi earlier this week and also teased pictures in his Spiderman outfit in the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room. During the period, Holland also met French forward Kylian Mbappe. Holland, who is a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, approached Mbappe and asked him to join his Premier League team, to which Mbappe simply burst out laughing. The 25-year-old opened up to LADBible about his experience at the Paris ceremony.

Speaking about their encounter, he said: “He was really friendly, so I said, ‘Mate, you have to come to Tottenham,’ and he just burst out laughing!" Footage also emerged of Mbappe telling Holland a transfer to the north London club would be “impossible," with the Uncharted actor laughing in response. “No, impossible. That’s impossible!" Mbappe responded, before bursting into laughter.

Jokes aside, Mbappe is up for a contract renewal in June 2022. While it seems more than likely that he will get an extension at PSG as the outfit are looking for the France international to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 club, he still is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of France in January. Most importantly, Mbappe will probably have the option of joining any club in the world considering he is so sought after and Spurs is a club he is least likely to join. They are currently positioned fifth in the Premier League, without Champions League football and at serious risk of not qualifying for next year’s premier cup competition. The 2018 World Cup winner, however, has been tipped to intense transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid, off late. He has also expressed his desire to play for the Los Blancos earlier. Mbappe finished ninth in the Ballon d’Or rankings, with new teammate Lionel Messi taking the top slot following Argentina’s Copa America victory.

