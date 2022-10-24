Kylian Mbappe, PSG Deal Might be Highest in History if Frenchman Fulfills Contract, Says Report

French champions PSG moved heaven and earth to retain the services of the crown jewel Kylian Mbappe over the summer. And reports have surfaced that the contract between the parties, which runs till 2025 if fulfilled will make the Parisian boy’s current deal with the club, the highest ever in history.

Mbappe signed a bumper deal with PSG to ply his trade for the club for two years with an option for a third season.

It is believed that Mbappe stands to pocked a whopping 630 million Euros if he decides to see his contract through with PSG.

The fine print in the official agreement, which has been split into parts, included his wages accounting for a net 72 million Euros a year, a signing bonus of 180 million Euros over three instalments and a loyalty bonus to be paid to the 23-year-old at the end of each year.

Mbappe would receive 70 million Euros at the end of the first year, another 80 million Euros if he plays for the French club till 2024 and a further 90 million Euros if he signs on for the season ending in 2025.

PSG have employed an approach similar to that of Barcelona, who signed a contract extension with Lionel Messi in the year 2017. The 138 million Euros per season contract between the Spanish club and the Argentine earned Messi around a reported 550 million Euros as the Catalunyan outfit exercised this deal through a renewal and loyalty clause.

PSG’s six-year contract with Neymar, which runs till the end of 2023 will earn the Brazilian star a reported 236 million Euros.

PSG’s Qatari owners have lashed exorbitant sums of money in pursuit of the elusive UEFA Champions Glory, which as yet hasn’t come the way of the Parisian football club.

PSG currently sit atop their domestic league table and their Champions League group.

Mbappe has scored ten times in the league this season and has also provided a couple of assists, while Neymar has nine goals and seven assists. Messi has netted on six occasions in the league and has registered nine assists this season.

