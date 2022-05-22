Kylian Mbappe Rejects Real Madrid to Sign Contract Extension With PSG

French forward Kylian Mbappe has officially signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain to stay with the Ligue 1 giants until 2025. The 2018 World Cup winner snubbed a move to Real Madrid after long negotiations with both European giants as he finally made a decision to stay in Paris.

Mbappe said he was “very happy" to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club’s president announced the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025.

“I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city," Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before PSG faced Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season.

Advertisement

World Cup winner Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

Mbappe had reportedly agreed a deal with Real months ago for a potential switch to Spain which would have included a signing-on fee of 150 million euros ($158 million).

More to Follow…

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.