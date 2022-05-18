Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid, Deal to Be Announced after Champions League Final: Report

The unending saga over Kylian Mbappe’s impending transfer seems to have finally come to an end. Real Madrid’s long pursuit seems to be eventually paid off as the Spanish giants are set to rope in the French striker. Rumours are rife that Mbappe is all set to link up with Real Madrid after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in June.

According to a report published by Goal, “Kylian Mbappe has agreed on terms with Real Madrid, with a transfer for the Paris Saint-Germain star set to be announced after the Champions League final."

Real Madrid will be aiming to clinch their 14th European Cup as they will face Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 29 at the Stade de France. Earlier, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to suffer a Champions League exit after enduring a 3-2 (on aggregate) defeat against Real Madrid in the last-16 tie.

The PSG striker has just one month left on his contract. The report published by Goal also states that “Madrid have reached an agreement with Mbappe after four months of negotiations, and there are now only a few small details left to finalise before a deal can be announced."

The report further adds that Mbappe’s “official unveiling at the Bernabeu will be delayed until after he returns from international duty with France on June 13."

It is understood that the Madrid giants are currently waiting for the 23-year-old French striker to confirm his departure from PSG as the Ligue 1 winners are set to face Metz on May 21 in their last game of the 2021-22 season.

The galacticos tried to rope in the 23-year-old striker last season but PSG were successful in keeping Mbappe in their squad.

Mbappe has so far played 172 matches for PSG and found the back of the net 147 times. In the current season of Ligue 1, Mbappe scored 25 goals along with 17 assists in 34 matches.

He was also an integral member of the France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018. In the 2018 World Cup final against Croatia he scored a vital goal to help his side in clinching a 4-2 victory.

