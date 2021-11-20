La Liga 2020-21 FC Barcelona vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will step onto the turf under the leadership of their new coach Xavi Hernandez. So far, the side have only bagged 17 points in 12 matches For the Catalans, Xavi will make his debut as a manager as they take on arch-rivals Espanyol in the derby at the Camp Nou.

Espanyol, on the other hand, have been inconsistent all season. They will come into this match placed 11th in La Liga.

>La Liga 2021-22 FC Barcelona vs Espanyol: Team News, Injury Update

Advertisement

Barcelona will come into this game without the services of Martin Braithwaite, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati as well as Sergio Aguero. Also, Dani Alves will not play for Barcelona till January. Apart from these setbacks, Pedri will also miss out on this match and Sergino Dest is also doubtful.

For Espanyol, barring Oscar Gil and Keidi Bare, all the other players are fit and available for this match against Barcelona.

>FC Barcelona vs Espanyol probable XI:

FC Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, García, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Demir, Memphis, Coutinho

Espanyol Possible Starting Line-up: López; Vidal, Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Morlanes, Herrera; Embarba, Darder, Puado; De Tomás

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 FC Barcelona vs Espanyol kick-off?

The match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 21, at 01:30 AM (IST) at the Camp Nou.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 FC Barcelona vs Espanyol match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 FC Barcelona vs Espanyol fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona vs Espanyol can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.