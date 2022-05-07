La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Spanish champions Real Madrid will travel to Wanda Metropolitano on Monday to take on city rivals Atletico Madrid in the 229th Madrid derby. They will come into this game with the aim to collect maximum points and dent Atletico Madrid’s chances of a top-four finish in the La Liga.

Los Blancos will head into this fixture high on confidence, having hammered Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final to qualify for the summit clash. Meanwhile, Real’s rivals will come into this game after failing to win their last two domestic games on a trot.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar are to miss this fixture with hamstring injuries. Mario Hermoso and Reinildo will sit out from this game to serve their one-game domestic ban for the accumulation of yellow cards. Stefan Savic is expected to return from his one-match suspension to take his rightful place at the backline. He will team up with Jose Gimenez and Felipe to form the last line of defence. Koke and Rodrigo De Paul could return to starting XI by replacing Geoffrey Kondogbia and Hector Herrera in the mid-field.

Real Madrid will be without Eden Hazard for this game as he is still nursing his leg injury. The participation of David Alaba, Eder Militao and Gareth Bale are also not confirmed as they are struggling with their fitness and will have to prove their fitness before the kick off. Real’s UCL semifinal hero Rodrygo, who has smashed six goals in his last six encounters, will also hope for a place in the starting XI.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Felipe; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Lodi; Carrasco, Suarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 9, at 12:30 am (IST) at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match?

Advertisement

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be televised on Sports 18.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.