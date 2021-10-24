La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will hope for a change of fortune in their next game against Real Sociedad after they lost to Liverpool in the UEFA champions league on Wednesday going down by 2 goals to 3.> Los Colchoneros, a name the club is also known by, has had an inconsistent performance in their last few games and would want to turn it around against Real Sociedad to improve their 4th place standing in the table.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, is at the top of the points table in the league table. The club will also be high on confidence after their last game against Mallorca. Sociedad won the game by 1-0.

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick off at 12:30 am (IST) on Monday.

>La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Team News, Injury Update

Marcos Llorente and Stefan Savic are ruled out of this game due to injury. Although a positive for Atletico is that Jose Gimenez might be available for this fixture. Jose had suffered an injury but has recovered from it now.

5 players of Real Sociedad are facing injury issues and won’t be available for this game. Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi will miss the fixture. Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi, and Ander Barrenetxea are also yet not match fit after their previous injuries and it is improbable for them to feature in this fixture.

>Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Real Sociedad Probable Starting Line-up: Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 25, at 12:30 am (IST) at Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will be broadcast on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

