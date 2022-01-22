La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will look to bounce back from two back to back defeats when they play host to Valencia on Sunday in their next La Liga match at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico will come into this game after losing to Real Sociedad 0-2 in Copa del Rey. Prior to that, they were handed a 1-2 defeat by Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup. They are currently placed at the fourth spot on the La Liga table with nine victories, six draws and five defeats from their opening 20 games.

Valencia are sitting at ninth place with 29 points under their belt from 21 games.

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

>La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Team News, Injury Update

The trio of Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia will be sidelined from this game as they are still nursing their respective injuries.

Valencia will not be able to call upon the services of Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez for this game as the two have contracted COVID-19 and are currently in self-isolation. The duo of Carlos Soler and Gabriel Paulista will sit out from this game with an injury. Jose Gaya will miss this game with suspension and could be replaced in the starting XI by Toni Lato.

>Atletico Madrid vs Valencia probable Starting XI:

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Hermoso, Gimenez, Lodi; Lemar, De Paul, Koke, Carrasco; Suarez, Cunha

Valencia Predicted Starting XI: Domenech; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Lato; Foulquier, Racic, Guillamon, Musah; Duro, Guedes

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kick-off?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 23, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs Valencia fixture?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

