La Liga 2021-22: Barcelona vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be bidding for their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga when they play host to Osasuna on Monday at Camp Nou.

The Catalan outfit presently occupy the third spot in Spain’s top-tier football. They have accumulated 48 points from 26 league games and are 15 points behind bitter-rivals and league leader Real Madrid. Osasuna find themselves in 11th place with 35 points in their kitty from 27 matches.

Both teams will come into this game after winning their previous fixture in their domestic league and will look to build on it. While Barca defeated ten-man Elche 2-1, Osasuna edged past Villarreal CF.

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

Advertisement

La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Osasuna: Team News, Injury Update

Ansu Fati, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto have been sidelined once again through injury. Nico Gonzalez picked a card last week and subsequently has been ruled out from this fixture. Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are expected to return to form a front three attack alongside Ferran Torres.

As for Osasuna, they will be without Ezequiel Ávila as he will sit out through suspension. Ante Budimir could come in place of Ávila to start at the front alongside Kike García. Jesus Areso will not be available for selection as he is still nursing his wrist injury.

Barcelona vs Osasuna probable XI:

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Torres

Osasuna Predicted Starting XI: Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, Cruz, M Sanchez; J Martinez, Torro, Moncayola, R Garcia; Kike, Budimir

Advertisement

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Osasuna kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Osasuna is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 14, at 01:30 am (IST) at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Osasuna match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Osasuna fixture?

Advertisement

The match between Barcelona and Osasuna can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.