La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Betis LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will be looking to make it three straight La Liga victories under new head coach Xavi when they host Real Betis at Camp Nou on Saturday, December 4. The Catalans giants come into this game over Unai Emery’s Villarreal in the league on Sunday, which has moved them into the seventh position in the table. Xavi’s men are now unbeaten in their last four La Liga games, with their last loss in Spain’s top flight coming in Ronald Koeman’s final game at the helm at the end of October.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga standings. Manuel Pellegrini’s side have consistently punched above their weight this season, as they eased past Levante by a 3-1 margin in their previous game. The visitors have troubled Barca in the past and will look to make the most of their opponents’ shaky form.

The match between Barcelona and Real Betis will kick off at 08:45 pm (IST) on Saturday.

>La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Betis: Team News, Injury Update

The hosts will be without the services of Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati and Pedri, the trio most probably will not make a comeback before the remainder of the year. Sergio Aguero could allegedly be forced into early retirement due to his heart problems, while Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba’s availability for this match remains doubtful.

The visitors have injury concerns in Victor Camarasa and William Carvalho. While Youssouf Sabaly and Claudio Bravo’s availability will be determined on matchday.

>Barcelona vs Real Betis probable XI:

Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Nico Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Gavi

Real Betis Possible Starting Line-up: Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Martin Montoya; Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez; Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Rodri; Willian Jose

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Betis kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Real Betis is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 4, at 08:45 pm (IST) at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Betis match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Real Betis will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Real Betis fixture?

The match between Barcelona and Real Betis can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

