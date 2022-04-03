La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Sevilla LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will try to go level on points with second-placed Sevilla in the La Liga table when the two teams play at Camp Nou on Monday. The Catalans are in red-hot form at the moment, having won their last five domestic games, which also includes a 4-0 win over bitter rivals Real Madrid.

After a terrific start to the season, Sevilla’s title hopes have faded in recent weeks as they have managed to win just one of their last five games. The La Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Sevilla: Team News, Injury Update

Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti have recovered from their injuries after a long spell on the sidelines but are unlikely that they will start here. The two will be joined on the bench by Sergino Dest and Sergio Roberto. In Dest’s absence, Ronald Araujo could be given the nod ahead of Dani Alves while Gerard Pique will team up with Eric Garcia in the middle.

Sevilla are set to miss the services of several of their main squad players due to injury over the weekend. Thomas Delaney, Rafa Mir, Fernando, Yassine Bounou, Marcos Acuna, Suso, Karim Rekik and Alejandro Gomez have been ruled out from this contest through injury. Diego Carlos could come in at the backline while Youssef En-Nesyri could play as center-forward.

Barcelona vs Sevilla probable XI:

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Garcia, Alba; de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Aubameyang, F Torres

Sevilla possible starting lineup: Dmitrovic; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Augustinsson; Jordan, Rakitic; Ocampos, Munir, Martial; En-Nesyri

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Sevilla kick-off?

The match between Barcelona and Sevilla is scheduled to take place on Monday, April 4, at 12:30 am (IST) at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Sevilla match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Barcelona and Sevilla will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Barcelona vs Sevilla fixture?

The match between Barcelona and Sevilla can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

