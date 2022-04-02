La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will not be available at the touchline when they will take on Celta Vigo in an away game in La Liga at Estadio de Balaídos. Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will look to recover from the infection before Real’s European tie against Chelsea.

The Madrid giants will aim to bounce back from their heavy defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona by collecting maximum points over the weekend.

Real are presently leading the La Liga standings. They are nine points ahead of second-placed Sevilla while Celta are occupying 11th position.

The La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will kick off at 10:00 pm (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Hugo Mallo is suffering from a knee problem and could sit out from this fixture. Javi Galan and Franco Cervi will be available this weekend after completing their suspension and should start here. The home side could field a similar XI as their previous game with Santi Mina and Iago Aspas leading the side at front. Brais Mendez could also retain his spot while Jeison Murillo could be fielded at right-back in Mallo’s absence. Fran Beltran could again warm the bench here while Renato Tapia could be included in the middle.

Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema have recovered from their injuries and should be added to the starting line-up. Real Madrid will be without the services of Eden Hazard as he is unavailable at the moment after undergoing a knife for a leg operation. Toni Kroos’ participation is doubtful and he could be joined on the bench by Isco and Luka Jovic.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Celta Vigo Predicted Starting XI: Dituro; Murillo, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Beltran; Mendez, D Suarez, Cervi; Mina, Aspas

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Valverde, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April, at 10:00 pm (IST) at Estadio de Balaídos.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

