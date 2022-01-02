La Liga 2021-22 Getafe vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will travel to Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium to take on 16th placed Getafe in their first game after winter break in Spain’s top tier. The home team come into this game after defeating Osasuna 1-0 in their last match, courtesy of stoppage-time winner by Darío Poveda.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 2-1 in their most recent fixture. Real’s French striker Karim Benzema scored a brace in the match to take his goal-scoring tally to 15 in La Liga. Real have won 10 out of their last 11 games and will look to continue their winning trend on Sunday.

>La Liga 2021-22 Getafe vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Getafe’s Sabit Abdulai has been sidelined from their squad the last couple of months with injury and will sit out from this game as well. The participation of Vitolo and Jose Macias are also not confirmed for this fixture. Djene Dakonam has been ruled out with suspension while Jaime Mata is set to return after serving his suspension.

Four Real Madrid players – Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga – will miss this game, having tested positive for COVID-19. Real are set to welcome back Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, David Alaba, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Isco, and Andriy Lunin to their squad. All of them had contracted coronavirus earlier this month. Dani Carvajal is doubtful as he has picked up an injury.

>Getafe vs Real Madrid probable XI:

>Getafe Possible Starting XI: David Soria, Jorge Cuenca, Erick Cabaco, Stefan Mitrovic, Mathias Olivera, Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Damian Suárez, Sandro Ramirez, Enes Unal

>Real Madrid Possible Starting XI: Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Getafe vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Getafe and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 2, at 6:30 pm (IST) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Getafe vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Getafe and Real Madrid will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Getafe vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Getafe and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

