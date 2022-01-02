La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will look to go back to winning ways when they travel to Iberostar Stadium on Monday to take on Mallorca in their next La Liga match. In their last match before winter break in Spain’s top tier, Barca played out a 1-1 draw against second-placed Sevilla.

The Catalan giants have failed to put up a commanding performance this season so far. They are currently placed at the seventh spot on the table with 28 points from 18 games.

Mallorca, on the other hand, received 1-4 hammering by Granada in their last game and will look to salvage their pride by stealing a point against Barca.

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona will kick off at 01:30 am (IST).

>La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Luis Garcia Plaza will miss the services of Antonio Raillo and Matthew Hoppe for this game due to their respective injuries. Seven players from Mallorca’s main squad have tested positive for coronavirus and sent into mandatory quarantine, which means Josep Gaua and Javi Llabres could be given a rare start on Monday.

Barcelona have ten positive COVID-19 cases in their ranks at the time of writing this story. Sergio Busquets and Gavi will warm the bench due to suspension. Gavi has also tested positive for COVID-19. The quad of Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati remain unavailable for selection. Memphis Depay has been also sidelined from this game through injury.

>Mallorca vs Barcelona probable XI:

>Mallorca Possible Starting Line-up: Manolo Reina, Brian Oliván, Josep Gayá, Martin Valjent, Pablo Maffeo, Iddrisu Baba Mohammed, Antonio Sanchez, Dani Rodríguez, Lee Kang-In, Javier Llabres, Abdón Prats

>Barcelona Possible Starting Line-up: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araújo , Eric García, Gerard Piqué, Óscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Nicolás González Iglesias, Ilias Akhomach, Ferrán Jutglà, Yusuf Demir

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Mallorca and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 3, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Iberostar Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Mallorca and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

