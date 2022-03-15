La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will be aiming to register their fourth successive victory in La Liga when they travel to Mallorca Estadi on Tuesday to take on Mallorca. Los Blancos are heading the La Liga table with 63 points in their kitty from 27 games. They are seven points clear of second-placed Sevilla and will come into this game after knocking a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad out of the Champions League in midweek.

Real’s opponents Mallorca, meanwhile, are sitting at the 16th spot and are battling relegation. As of now, they are two points ahead of the dotted line and a victory in this fixture will all but consolidate their status in Spain’s top-tier.

The La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Manolo Reina and Rodrigo Battaglia will miss this fixture through suspension while Dominik Greif has been sidelined with a COVID-19 infection. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta will miss out due to his knee problem.

For Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, Nacho and Eder Militao picked up minor injuries during their clash against Paris Saint-Germain. But, the three are expected to be available for this contest. Ferland Mendy and Casemiro will be available for selection as well after missing the PSG clash due to suspension. Toni Kroos has recovered from his injury but could sit out from this game as a precautionary measure.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Mallorca Predicted Starting XI: Rico; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Sevilla, Baba; Kubo, Angel, D Rodriguez; Muriqi

Real Madrid Predicted Staring XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Camavinga, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Mallorca and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, March 15, at 1:30 am (IST) at Iberostar Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Mallorca vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Mallorca and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

