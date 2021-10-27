La Liga 2021-22 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this week when they travel to Estadio de Vallecas to lock horns with newly promoted Rayo Vallecano in an important clash on Wednesday, October 27. Ronald Koeman side’s struggles in the 2021-22 season continued this past weekend as they were handed a 2-1 defeat by arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of this season. The result has left the Catalans in the ninth position in the La Liga standings, six points shy of table toppers Real Sociedad.

On the other hand, the hosts have been fairly impressive this season and the club are a point and a place ahead of the Catalan giants. However, the Madrid-based club suffered a 3-2 defeat against Real Betis over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this crucial encounter.

Barcelona are the better team heading into this contest and they have an impressive victory against Rayo Vallecano. The Catalan giants have come up trumps in 15 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. However, Vallecano have picked up four consecutive wins at home in the league and they will want to continue that streak when Barcelona come visiting.

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

>La Liga 2021-22 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Ronald Koeman has several injury issues to contend with as Franke de Jong becomes the latest to join the likes of Pedri, Martin Braithwaite and Ronald Araujo on the sidelines. Additionally, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati’s availability remains doubtful for this clash.

On the contrary, Martin Merquelanz remains the only injury concern for the home team. Andoni Iraola will be elated as his seasoned campaigner Radamel Falcao is deemed fit and available for selection.

Rayo Vallecano Probable Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Fran Garcia, Alejandro Catena, Esteban Saveljich, Ivan Balliu; Santi Comesana, Pathe Ciss; Alvaro Garcia, Oscar Trejo, Isi Palazon; Radamel Falcao

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Riqui Puig; Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Sergio Aguero

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 27, at 10:30 pm (IST) at the Estadio de Vallecas, in Madrid, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be broadcasted on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

