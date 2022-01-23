La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Three days after registering a win against Elche in Copa de Rey, Real Madrid will host Elche at the Bernabeu in La Liga this weekend. In this game, there were goals from Isco and Eden Hazard in the second half and sealed Real Madrid’s place in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Elche are currently placed in the 15th place in La Liga. However, they enjoy the comfort of being five points clear of the relegation zone heading into this weekend.

Real Madrid will come into this match after having won each of their last five games in all competitions. This includes a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final last weekend.

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche game is scheduled to kick off at 08:45 PM IST.

>La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche: Team News, Injury Update

Eder Militao will make a comeback for Real Madrid after missing the Copa del Rey. Also, Dani Carvajal could return to the fold after his Covid-19 isolation. Gareth Bale has made it to the squad, but Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of the weekend’s game.

For Elche, Ivan Marcone made his return from injury in the midweek clash. Former Real Madrid back-up goalkeeper Kiko Casilla might make his presence felt in this match.

>Real Madrid vs Elche starting line-ups:

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo

Elche possible starting line-up: Badia; Barragan, Verdu, Gonzalez, Mojica;

Morente, Mascarell, Gumbau, Milla; Perez, Carrillo

>What time will the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche kick-off?

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will kick off at 08:45 PM IST on Sunday, January 23, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match?

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will be shown on MTV India.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche fixture?

The La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Elche match will be streamed on Voot and JioTV.

