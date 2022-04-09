La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will look to further solidify their position at the top of the La Liga table when they will play host to Getafe Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday in their next domestic fixture. Los Blancos are currently 12 points clear of second-placed Barcelona with eight games left. Meanwhile, their rivals Getafe are sitting at the 14th spot with 32 points. They are six points clear of the relegation zone.

Real will come into this fixture after winning their first leg Champions League quarter-finals tie against Chelsea 3-1. Getafe won their last game against ten-man Mallorca 1-0 last weekend.

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Getafe: Team News, Injury Update

Eder Militao, who picked up a knock at Stamford Bridge, has been cleared to play here. But, it is highly unlikely he will make it to the starting XI as he is suspended for Real’s reverse leg tie versus Chelsea. Nacho could come in his place as the Spanish star will be required for their upcoming UCL home quarter leg tie. Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Isco are struggling with their fitness and have been sidelined from this fixture. Carlo Ancelotti could also decide to rest the midfield duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos to keep them fresh for the Chelsea game.

As for Getafe, they will be without Mauro Arambarri, who will sit out from this game to serve out his suspension. Sabit Abdulai has been ruled out with a knee injury. Jaime Mata has nursed his injury and will be raring to get into the starting XI. Jorge Cuenca and Jakub Jankto will also be available for selection after serving out their suspension.

Real Madrid vs Getafe probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Getafe Predicted Starting XI: Soria; Dakonam, Cuenca, Mitrovic; Suarez, Alena, Villar, Maksimovic, Olivera; Unal, Sandro

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Getafe kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Getafe is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 10, at 12:30 am (IST) at Santiago Bernabéu.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Getafe match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Getafe fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Getafe can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

