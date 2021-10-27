La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After conquering the bitter rival Barcelona 2-1 in their den Camp Nou, Real Madrid is set to play host to Osasuna in a La Liga match on Thursday at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Real will head into this game with the hope to collect all three points and in the process dethrone Real Sociedad as La Liga league leaders.

Osasuna were held for a draw in their previous game and will be more than pleased with they manage to replicate the same results here.

The last time thetwo teams met, Real Madrid defeated Osasuna 2-0.

The match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will kick off at 01:00 am (IST) on Thursday.

>La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti will miss the services of their Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos and Wales winger Gareth Bale as the duo has been sidelined from this fixture. The availability of Real’s Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde, Spanish international Isco and Serbian striker Luka Jovic is also doubtful.

Osasuna’s left-back Jose Angel will not feature in this fixture due to his suspension. Three Osasuna players in Ante Budimir, Jonas Ramalho and Aridane Hernandez are set to miss this game due to their respective injuries. Other than these four, Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate should have his full squad at his disposal.

>Real Madrid vs Osasuna probable XI:

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Casemiro, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Osasuna Possible Starting Line-up: Sergio Herrera, David Garcia, Manuel Sanchez, Jose Angel, Aridane Hernandez, Roberto Torres, Darko Brasanac, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Kike Garcia, Ezequiel Avila

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Osasuna is scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 28, at 01:00 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Osasuna match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Osasuna will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Osasuna fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Osasuna can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

