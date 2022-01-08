La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

League leaders Real Madrid will be looking to return to winning ways in La Liga, where they will be hoping to return to winning ways at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, on Sunday. The Los Blancos have enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 in the home league so far, as they boast a record of 14 wins, four draws and two defeats to collect 46 points, which has left them at the top of the heap. However, the team’s start to 2022 has not been ideal, as they went down 1-0 at Getafe last weekend. But the home team managed to return to winning ways in the Copa del Rey, recording a 3-1 victory at Alcoyano in a midweek contest to progress to the round of 16.

On the other hand, Valencia, have won seven, drawn as many and lost five of their 19 league matches this season to pocket 28 points. Jose Bordalas’s side are currently reeling in the ninth position, four points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. The visitor’s too went through to the next round in the Copa Del Rey cup by beating Cartegena 2-1 on Wednesday. Showing signs of good form after they dropped points in the 2-1 loss at home to Espanyol in the league on December 31. A thrilling clash is fixed for Sunday and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Real Madrid vs Valencia match live streaming online and telecast details.

>La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Valencia: Team News, Injury Update

For Real, they are again expected to be without Dani Carvajal for this home clash due to a calf injury, while Luka Jovic remains a doubt after testing positive for COVID-19. Mariano Diaz and Gareth Bale also remain doubtful, as the duo are nursing injuries. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Karim Benzema are expected to be back in the side, along with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the XI.

Meanwhile, Hugo Duro will miss out through suspension for the visiting team, while Gabriel Paulista, Dimitri Foulquier and Toni Lato will be unavailable for selection through injury. However, the trio of Denis Cheryshev, Jose Gaya and Omar Alderete will be among those to return to the Los Che following the Copa del Rey contest on Wednesday.

Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Valencia Possible Starting XI: Cillessen; Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya; Soler, Guillamon, Wass, Cheryshev; Guedes, Gomez

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Valencia kick-off?

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 9, at 01:15 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Valencia match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Valencia will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Valencia fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Valencia can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

