La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Following a hard-fought win at home against Elche, Barcelona now make a trip to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to face Seville for the final game of 2021 on Wednesday, December 22. The visitors rebounded from a bad performance away to Osasuna to a much needed 3-2 victory over struggling Elche last Saturday. Barca may not have steamrolled Elche as everyone expected, but they need to bring their A-game when they face Seville on Wednesday. With some key players returning from injury and suspensions, the task may get a bit easier for Xavi Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have been brilliant all season in the league, at present they deservedly occupy second place in the points table. The Pizjuan will be rocking with the home crowd as Julen Lopetegui’s charges head into this contest after having recorded three successive wins in La Liga, the most recent 2-1 against defending champions Atletico Madrid on Sunday. The Rojiblancos are absolutely the favourites to win this encounter, but it remains to be seen if they can replicate the heroics once again.

The match between Sevilla and Barcelona will kick off at 02:00 am (IST) on Wednesday. And fans here can check details related to the teams, as well as When, Where and How to watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona match live streaming online and telecast details.

>La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Julen Lopetegui will be unable to call upon the services of Gonzalo Montiel and Jesus Navas due to injuries. While Fernando will be serving out his one-match suspension.

As for Barca, Franke de Jong will be assessed after being withdrawn through fatigue at the weekend. However, Gerard Pique returns from a one-match ban, while Nico Gonzalez may also get the nod down the middle of the attack.

Seville Possible Starting Line-up: Bounou; Augustinsson, Kounde, Carlos, Rekik; Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Mir, Gomez

Barcelona Possible Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Garcia, Lenglet; Busquets, De Jong, Alba, Gavi; Coutinho, Gonzalez, Ezzalzouli

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off?

The match between Sevilla and Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 22, at 02:00 am (IST) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, in Seville, Spain.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Sevilla vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Sevilla and Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

