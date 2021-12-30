La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Espanyol LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Valencia will look to break into the top four when they welcome Espanyol on Friday in their next La Liga game at the Mestalla Stadium. The home team will head into this fixture high on confidence, having won their last three games in Spain’s top flight before the winter break.

Espanyol suffered a 1-3 loss at the hands of Celta Vigo in their last domestic game and will look to end 2021 on a positive note by getting maximum points from this encounter.

The La Liga match between Valencia and Espanyol will kick off at 8:45 pm (IST) on December 31.

>La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Espanyol: Team News, Injury Update

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas will not be able to rely upon the services of Gabriel Paulista for this game as he has been sidelined. The availability of Valencia’s Paraguayan defender Omar Alderete, Portuguese right-back Thierry Correia and Guadeloupe international Dimitri Foulquier international are also not confirmed. Toni Lato could sit out this game while Uros Racic will warm the bench due to his suspension.

Espanyol’s Belgian forward Landry Dimata and Spanish right-back Oscar Gil are yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Espanyol experienced playmaker David Lopez has been sidelined with injury.

>Valencia vs Espanyol probable XI:

Valencia Possible Starting Line-up: Jasper Cillessen, Cristiano Piccini, Mouctar Diakhaby, Hugo Guillamon, Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Helder Costa, Yunus Musah, Marcos Andre, Denis Cheryshev, Goncalo Guedes

Espanyol Possible Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez, Aleix Vidal, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa, Nico Melamed, Yangel Herrera, Sergi Darder, Javi Puado, Oscar Melendo, Raul de Tomas

>What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Espanyol kick-off?

The match between Valencia and Espanyol is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 31, at 8:45 pm (IST) at the Mestalla Stadium.

>What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Espanyol match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Espanyol will be televised on MTV.

>How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Espanyol fixture?

The match between Valencia and Espanyol can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

